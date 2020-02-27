Senate committee keeps two options alive on redistricting reform; House Democrats’ plan remains unclear

The Senate wants to do it through a constitutional amendment favored by anti-gerrymandering group OneVirginia2021, the only approach that would strip the legislature’s structural power to gerrymander if approved by voters this November. House leaders want to do it with a regular bill, which they argue would allow for a superior commission with stronger protections for minority communities. But that commission would be advisory only, allowing the General Assembly to ignore its recommendations and draw the maps on its own anyway.