Senate committee keeps two options alive on redistricting reform; House Democrats’ plan remains unclear

Virginia Democrats are still trying to keep multiple redistricting reform options alive, but the path forward looks increasingly complicated amid a standoff between the state Senate and the House of Delegates.
The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted this week to advance a version of the legislation supported by Democratic leaders in the House, while making clear they intend to modify it so it doesn’t supersede what the Senate wants. But with less than two weeks to go before lawmakers plan to leave town, the House still has not scheduled a hearing on the version favored by the Senate.
“We are very much discussing that important issue,” Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said Wednesday when asked if her caucus will bring an anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment to the floor.
Leaders in both chambers say they want to create a bipartisan, 16-member commission to redraw the state’s political maps next year instead of leaving it up to General Assembly members to draw their own districts. But there’s a key difference in how the two chambers would go about it.
The Senate wants to do it through a constitutional amendment favored by anti-gerrymandering group OneVirginia2021, the only approach that would strip the legislature’s structural power to gerrymander if approved by voters this November. House leaders want to do it with a regular bill, which they argue would allow for a superior commission with stronger protections for minority communities. But that commission would be advisory only, allowing the General Assembly to ignore its recommendations and draw the maps on its own anyway.
The outcome of the redistricting fight could shape state politics for the next decade, determining whether Virginia’s new, post-census political boundaries will ultimately be decided by the Democrats who control the legislative and executive branches or a more neutral commission where neither party would have a clear partisan advantage.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.