Senate bill would force Virginia to reveal sources of lethal injection drugs

The last high-profile attempt to learn the source of Virginia’s execution drugs ended in a black bar. In 2016, the Associated Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request to learn which pharmacy had provided the state’s Department of Corrections with materials for its next two executions. The department provided the receipts for the drugs, but redacted the name of the pharmacy.
It was legal under a law passed the same year, which enabled the state to purchase drugs from compounding pharmacies instead of relying on pharmaceutical companies. The legislation, proposed by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, also allowed the Department of Corrections to hide the names of vendors.
“Frankly, I’ve been concerned about this issue since the code was changed,” said Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun. One of his bills this session aims to re-introduce transparency to the execution process, declassifying the sources of lethal injection drugs and ensuring that the names of facilities are subject to FOIA requests.
“If there are drugs that are manufactured to kill humans, I think people have the right to know about those drugs,” Bell continued. “This is not a bill intended to make it impossible to carry out lethal executions. This is a bill for safety and transparency.”
The legislation is being considered amidst a national discussion over the hazards and morality of lethal injection and other forms of capital punishment. Bell said he was motivated partially by concerns that legal execution drugs could be diverted from the corrections system without proper oversight. In 2011, Georgia sold imported sodium thiopental to Kentucky, sparking worries from legal experts that the drug — purchased from a private pharmacy — could find its way to the mainstream market.
But there are also concerns about the quality of the compounds used to carry out executions. Large pharmaceutical companies, which are subject to regulation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, have largely stopped selling life-ending drugs to states with the death penalty. Those include the drugs on which Virginia has historically relied for executions, according to the AP: pentobarbital or midazolam (both sedatives), rocuronium bromide (used to stop breathing), and potassium chloride (used to stop the heart).
That’s narrowed down the list of providers for lethal injections. Virginia is one of many states to turn to compound pharmacies — companies that blend and alter drugs — as a source.
