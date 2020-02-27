Samford looks to extend streak vs VMI

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Samford has depended on senior leadership while VMI has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Josh Sharkey, Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin have combined to score 55 percent of Samford's points this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this year and have scored 51 percent of all Keydets points over their last five.