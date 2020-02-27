RRHA housing passes federal inspection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority passed facility inspections by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for the fiscal year 2019.
“In this annual Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) inspection, scores are calculated by the number of units managed by the public housing authority (PHA),” RRHA said in a release.
There are nearly 4,000 housing units across all six communities, including Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb – in addition to the senior and multifamily housing.
“RRHA staff has worked extremely hard to achieve a passing physical inspection score on each of its sites. This is no small feat considering the properties are in dire need of revitalization and HUD has indicated that they are no longer providing adequate funding for capital improvements to PHAs,” RRHA Chief Executive Officer, Damon E. Duncan said.
The purpose of the inspection is to determine if units are decent, safe, sanitary and in good repair.
“Those who are not in the public housing industry won’t recognize that having two successful inspections of this kind back to back, within six months of the other, is very rare, not to mention time-consuming and labor intensive. I am proud of the way that we all pulled together as a team to make it happen,” said Charles Williams, RRHA Public Housing Director.
