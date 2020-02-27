Richmond bounces back, holds off George Washington

Richmond came out of the break firing, scoring the first eight points of the second half, and a Tyler Burton three-pointer with 13:39 to play gave the Spiders a 53-41 lead. George Washington answered, trimming its deficit to 59-55 with 9:19 remaining and pulled to within three points just four minutes later. Richmond, however, would hold the lead throughout the frame, as Jacob Gilyard’s triple with 3:29 left swelled the UR advantage back to six points. The Spiders would only connect on two of their six free throws in the final 31 seconds to keep the Colonials within striking distance, and the home team would have a shot to tie the game in the final seconds, but Richmond prevailed.