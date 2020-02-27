Quirk Hotel unveils custom mural rooms painted by Richmond artists

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Quirk Hotel unveiled eight new rooms featuring murals painted by local Richmond artists from its project “Quirk Make Space Rooms”.
Quirk’s “Make Space Rooms” project features larger-than-life painted details of eight artists’ styles and stories.
The eight artists who contributed to the project are:
- Sami Cronk
- Campfire & Co.
- Elizabeth Graeber
- Emily Herr
- Brooke Inman
- Matt Lively
- Chris Milk
- Zeh Palito
“Art has always been so important and abundant throughout the hotel,” Whitney Dang, Quirk Hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “We are so lucky to be able to draw from the rich pool of local talent in order to create these one-of-a-kind guest rooms. Each room shows off a different style or takes on art at Quirk, and we’re excited for guests who book the rooms to immerse themselves even more deeply into Richmond’s art scene.”
Quirk Hotel will host a meet-the-artist event on March 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate the launch of Quirk Make Space Rooms, including Herr and Cronk.
