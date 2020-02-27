‘Not knowing is the worst part’: Family searching for answers in disappearance of New Kent woman

NEW KENT Va. (WWBT) - For the past 11 days, Jimmy Davis has only had one thing on his mind -- the wellbeing of his mother, 69-year-old Joan Marie Orr.
“She’s gone off a couple of times just to get her thoughts together, but not for days,” said Davis. “You can’t really ease your mind when you have someone missing.”
It all happened a day after Valentine’s on Feb. 15. Davis says his stepfather was the last person to see Orr at her residence in the 8900 block of Tunstall Road at approximately 7 p.m.
“Mom left home sometime between six or seven that evening and said she was just running up the street, and that’s the last time anybody has seen or heard from her,” said Davis. “The not knowing is the worst part.”
Ever since his mother’s disappearance, Davis hasn’t stopped searching for his mother.
“I took the entire week off from work last week and looked anywhere I could think of myself, along with the sheriff’s department - they were looking also," said Davis.
Orr was driving a 2013 Ford Escape with the license plate WSG-1153. Orr’s direction of travel is unknown.
“The airport scans the license plates, the toll booths scan license plates and they’ve checked all that and nothing,” said Davis. “We’ve contacted everybody that we can think of - the family that lives out of state and all her friends, the local church she attends, we talked to the pastor and nobody has seen her. It’s like she’s vanished. I’m out of places to look."
Orr has certain medical conditions that require medication, and it is believed she does not have that medication with her, police say.
With few options left Davis says he needs more eyes and ears shedding light on his mother’s disappearance before more time is lost and a potential trail goes cold.
“My main thought now is that our best resource is the public and we need to get some kind of lead, so I would ask that they would continue to share it on social media and be on the lookout that’s the best bet we have,” said Davis.
Orr has red hair and brown eyes and weighs 138 pounds.
Anyone with information on Ms. Joan Marie Orr’s whereabouts should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
