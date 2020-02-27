News to Know for Feb. 27: Overpass closed; Bernie Sanders in RVA; Woman still missing; VCU suspends study abroad to China; Dry, Chilly day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Chilly weather to end the month with a decent breeze on Thursday.
Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, high around 50.
An overpass in Henrico is closed for inspection until further notice due to a tractor-trailer fire on Wednesday morning.
According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer may have hit debris that started a spark and smoldering that turned into a fire.
Henrico County’s Department of Public Works has closed Charles City Road between Beulah and Turner Roads for inspection of the I-295 bridge.
Traffic is being detoured from Charles City Road onto South Laburnum Avenue to Darbytown Road and Turner Road.
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will be making stops across the Commonwealth this week in Northern Virginia, along with the Central and Eastern parts of the state.
Ahead of Super Tuesday, his campaign makes a stop in Richmond for a rally at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center, then another in Northern Virginia and later in Norfolk.
Sanders rally was going to be held at the National, but the location has changed to the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center located on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The rally is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Information can be found here.
For the past 11 days, Jimmy Davis has only had one thing on his mind -- the wellbeing of his mother, 69-year-old Joan Marie Orr.
Davis says his stepfather was the last person to see Orr at her residence in the 8900 block of Tunstall Road at approximately 7 p.m.
Orr was driving a 2013 Ford Escape with the license plate WSG-1153. Orr’s direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with information on Ms. Joan Marie Orr’s whereabouts should contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
The gunman who opened fire at Milwaukee’s Molson Coors brewery complex killed five people before taking his own life, according to Chief Alfonso Morales with the Milwaukee Police Department.
Morales identified the gunman as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who worked at the complex. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The five people killed were also employees there.
Virginia Commonwealth University is suspending study abroad programs to China over fears of the coronavirus.
VCU says that there currently no students in China for this spring semester, but future study abroad plans are halted indefinitely.
VCU says while there are no confirmed cases here at home, they are working with the Department of Health to monitor the spread of the virus.
Kroger donated $10,000 to support school food pantries across the Richmond area.
The money was donated to Communities In Schools of Richmond and even funded one entirely new food pantry at Chimborazo Elementary School.
