Loudoun County vineyard wins state’s top wine honor

The Virginia Wineries Association also announced its Industry Awards, with Justin Rose of Rosemont Winery in Mecklenburg County winning the Virginia Wine Person of the Year; George Hodson -- CEO of Veritas Vineyards and Winery and president of Flying Fox Vineyards in Afton -- named the David King Advocate of the Year; and Randy Phillips, general manager of Cave Ridge Vineyard and Winery in the Shenandoah Valley, winning the Gordon Murchie Lifetime Achievement Award.