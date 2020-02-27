Loudoun County vineyard wins state’s top wine honor

By Maia Stanley, with photography by Megan Lee
Capital News Service
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Loudoun County winery made a sweet finish at a statewide competition judging the commonwealth’s best wines.
868 Estate Vineyards in Purcellville received the top honor in the 2020 Virginia Governor’s Cup for its 2017 Vidal Blanc Passito, a dessert wine. The Governor’s Cup awards ceremony was held Tuesday at Main Street Station in downtown Richmond. The annual competition is a partnership among the Virginia Wine Board, the Virginia Vineyards Association and the Virginia Wineries Association.
“It’s a pleasure to see our team win such a prestigious award and receive recognition for their hard work, creativity, and perseverance,” Peter Deliso, co-founder and chairman of 868 Estate Vineyards, said in a press release.
The 2017 Vidal Blanc Passito was one of more than 500 wines submitted to the competition from across the state, which requires all entries to be made from Virginia fruit.
According to Northam’s office, 868 Estate Vineyards’ Passito is the first winner made entirely from Loudon County fruit. The wine was produced using the Italian ‘appassimento’ technique, which includes partially drying grapes in order to concentrate flavor but stopping the fermentation process early to retain the natural grape sugar in the final product.
“The Vidal Blanc Passito embodies both the experimentation and artistry that has made Virginia the leading East Coast destination for wine,” Northam said in a press release. “This year’s Governor’s Cup case is a strong reflection of our world-class wine industry and the distinctive wines being produced in our Commonwealth.”
The winner was chosen by a panel of 19 judges, led by Jay Youmans, one of 51 Masters of Wine in the country. The entries were sampled over four weeks and entries. A dozen of the top-ranking wines, including 868 Estate Vineyards’ Vidal Blanc Passito, were selected for the Governor’s Cup Case.
Nancy Deliso, marketing director and co-owner of 868 Estate Vineyards, says that she is thrilled that 868 Estate Vineyard won and hopes that this success draws more people to Loudon County.
“We are especially proud to bring home the cup to Loudon County,” Nancy Deliso said.
According to the state, the Virginia wine industry generates $1.37 billion in economic impact and over 8,000 jobs in the commonwealth. Virginia also is one of the top six states in number of wineries and wine grape production, Northam’s office said.
The Virginia Wineries Association also announced its Industry Awards, with Justin Rose of Rosemont Winery in Mecklenburg County winning the Virginia Wine Person of the Year; George Hodson -- CEO of Veritas Vineyards and Winery and president of Flying Fox Vineyards in Afton -- named the David King Advocate of the Year; and Randy Phillips, general manager of Cave Ridge Vineyard and Winery in the Shenandoah Valley, winning the Gordon Murchie Lifetime Achievement Award.
Last year the top honor went to Horton Vineyards for their 2016 Petit Manseng.
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.