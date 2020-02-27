Lawmakers pass bill creating VB Strong’ license plate

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia lawmakers have passed legislation that will create a new license plate with the slogan “VB Strong” honoring the victims of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
The Virginian-Pilot reports the bill sponsored by Sen. Bill DeSteph passed unanimously out of both chambers and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.
The plates won’t be available until 450 people apply for them and pay a $10 fee that goes toward the Department of Motor Vehicles operations by Nov. 20.
