Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-NERVOUS DEMOCRATS
Sanders' rise fuels Dems' angst over keeping House control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are increasingly anxious about Bernie Sanders and the damage they feel the party's presidential front-runner could do to their prospects of retaining House control. There are also growing questions about what, if anything, Speaker Nancy Pelosi should do about it. Sanders has been the big winner in Democrats' initial presidential contests, and the self-proclaimed democratic socialist could be heading toward more victories within the next week. Many of the seats Democrats won in the 2018 elections as they built a House majority are from moderate swing districts where lawmakers fear voters would rebel if the party nominates Sanders to head their ticket in November.
ELECTION 2020-LABOR UNION
Labor union unveils $150M campaign to help defeat Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the nation’s largest labor unions is unveiling plans to invest $150 million in a nationwide campaign to help defeat President Donald Trump. The sweeping effort is focused on eight battleground states and voters of color who typically don’t vote. The investment marks the largest voter engagement and turnout operation in the history of the Service Employees International Union, which claims nearly 2 million members. The campaign will span 40 states and target 6 million voters focused largely in Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Union president Mary Kay Henry says Trump is “systematically unwinding and attacking unions.”
AP-US-SWATTING-NEO-NAZI
Neo-Nazi leaders face conspiracy charges on both coasts
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Five people who prosecutors say are the leaders of a neo-Nazi group have been arrested and charged in a pair of federal investigations. The charges in Virginia and Washington state include conspiracy to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official with bomb threats and other forms of intimidation. Twenty-six-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of bomb threats made in Virginia. Prosecutors say Denton is a former leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. In Seattle, prosecutors say they've charged four Atomwaffen members with cyberstalking and mailing threatening communications.
LGBTQ ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW-VIRGINIA
Virginia lawmakers send LGBTQ protections bill to governor
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have given final passage to a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill intended to protect LGBTQ people. Advocates say the legislation will make the state the first in the South to enact such protections. The legislation that cleared the Senate in a final vote Wednesday prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public or private employment, public spaces and credit transactions. It also lays out causes of action that would allow individuals to sue over alleged discrimination. Opponents have raised religious liberty concerns about the measure. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports the bill and is expected to sign it.
AP-VA-VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Virginia Senate advances two proposed gun control measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has advanced two pieces of Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed gun-control measures after previously rejecting them. The Senate voted Wednesday to advance legislation that would require gun owners to report to police any lost or stolen firearms and to toughen the penalty for leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a reckless manner that endangers a child. Northam's office agreed to water down both measures in order to to win support of some Democrats who rejected earlier versions. Lawmakers are set to give final passage in coming days to seven out of eight gun-control bills backed by Northam.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Missing toddler's mother, grandmother jailed in Tennessee
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a missing 15-month-old girl are both in a Tennessee jail after giving conflicting accounts about the toddler's disappearance. Authorities say they are frustrated by the pair's multiple versions of what happened to Evelyn Mae Boswell. They have charged the girl's 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, with filing a false report. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a news conference Wednesday that authorities were searching for the toddler in an area in Wilkes County, North Carolina.
CNS-METRO FUNDING
Proposed budget increases Metro, public transportation money
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The proposed Virginia state budget continues to increase funding for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and includes an amendment to extend rail and bus service in Northern Virginia. The WMATA would receive roughly $160 million in funds from Virginia in 2021 and the same amount of money in 2022. The WMATA is operated and funded in part by Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. On average, 1 million weekday passenger trips are made on WMATA trains, buses and paratransit services. In Virginia, the WMATA provides service to Fairfax and Arlington counties and Alexandria.
CNS-MEDICAL CANNABIS RESTRICTIONS
Bill would allow nursing homes to give medical cannabis
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers continue to fine tune legislation that aligns with the state’s growing medical cannabis program by advancing two Senate bills that would facilitate the work of caregivers and lab employees. SB 185 sponsored by Henrico Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant would allow employees at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospices to administer CBD and THC-A oil to residents who have a valid written certification to use the medication. SB 885 from Democratic Sen. David W. Marsden of Fairfax would remove criminal liabilities for analytical lab workers who transport and possess both substances during the course of their work.