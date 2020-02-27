In-person absentee voting deadline quickly approaching

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Super Tuesday is just days away and if you need to vote absentee, you only have a couple of days left. The deadline to vote absentee by mail has passed, but you can still vote absentee in-person through Saturday.
The Richmond office, which is inside City Hall, is open Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and then open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are 17reasons that are passable reasons by the commonwealth to vote absentee, you can find that right here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.