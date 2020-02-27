ICF: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.
The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $396.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $68.9 million, or $3.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.
ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.
ICF shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $78.19, a climb of almost 4% in the last 12 months.
