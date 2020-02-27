Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Saeed Nelson scored 30 points on 14-of-18 shooting and American beat Lafayette 79-59. Nelson entered the game needing two points to become the school's all-time scoring leader. He now stands at 2,085 for his career. Nelson now is the third-leading scorer in Patriot League history. Off the bench, Lukas Jarrett led Lafayette with 17 points and Myles Cherry 13 with 10 rebounds. Leo O'Boyle was the only starter in double figures with 11 points. The Eagles took control with a 15-0 run in a little under six minutes of the first half with Nelson scoring eight.