Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Darryl Morsell drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left for No. 9 Maryland to cap a comeback from a 16-point halftime deficit and beat Minnesota 74-73. Jalen Smith had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including a soaring rebound and slam with 14.5 seconds remaining that pulled the Terrapins within 73-71. Anthony Cowan Jr. had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Maryland, which maintained a two-game lead for first place in the Big Ten with three games left. Daniel Oturu had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which missed three foul shots in the final 39 seconds.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerome Robinson's 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 110-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets to snap a three-game losing streak. After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead with his 3, Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson added two free throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-point lead. After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. Caris LeVert led Brooklyn, which has lost three of four, with 34 points and Dinwiddie added 18.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left and Virginia recovered after blowing a big lead and beat Virginia Tech 56-53. Clark's lone 3-pointer gave the Cavaliers a season sweep and a four-game winning streak against the Hokies. Tyrece Radford had tied it for Virginia Tech by slicing down the lane for a layup with 11 seconds left. The loss was the Hokies' eighth in nine games. Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 19 points, Braxton Key had 10 with 11 rebounds and Clark had seven points, six rebounds and six assists.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Saeed Nelson scored 30 points on 14-of-18 shooting and American beat Lafayette 79-59. Nelson entered the game needing two points to become the school's all-time scoring leader. He now stands at 2,085 for his career. Nelson now is the third-leading scorer in Patriot League history. Off the bench, Lukas Jarrett led Lafayette with 17 points and Myles Cherry 13 with 10 rebounds. Leo O'Boyle was the only starter in double figures with 11 points. The Eagles took control with a 15-0 run in a little under six minutes of the first half with Nelson scoring eight.