Hanover Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert that targets county businesses.
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Hanover County Public Schools say that an entity is fraudulently soliciting local businesses to sponsor Hanover High School athletics.
The email indicates that for $475.00, sponsors will have their business advertised on t-shirts, concession cups and banners at the school sporting events. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this business is not affiliated in any way with the school division. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office warns that you should not provide any financial or personal information to any entity you are not familiar with.
Any information about this, or other, fraudulent activity can be reported to Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
If you ever have questions about the legitimacy of official Hanover County Public Schools communications, please contact (804) 365-4500.