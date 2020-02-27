Governor’s proposed budget increases metro and public transportation funding

State funding for the WMATA is allocated by the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, which, under Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, would receive a little over $830 million in 2021 and $838.6 million in 2022. That is a roughly $240 million increase from the 2018 amended budget. Of those funds, $669 million would be used for financial assistance of public transportation in 2021; with over $675 million allocated for the same purpose in 2022. The Senate boosted those amounts in their amended version; $699.8 million and $713 million, respectively. The public transportation funding increased over $200 million from the 2018 amended budget.