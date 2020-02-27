Gordmans’ donating $1,000 to local schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gordmans will be donating $1,000 to local schools during their grand opening celebrations throughout Virginia.
The Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations of Gordmans’ newest stores will take place on March 17 at 9 a.m.
Grand openings will be in the following Virginia towns:
- Amherst
- Appomattox
- Ashland
- Bedford
- Blackstone
- Colonial Heights
- Emporia
- Hampton
- Hayes
- Hopewell
- Kilmarnock
- Louisa
- Norfolk
- Onley
- Smithfield
- South Hill
- Tappahannock
Gordmans will donate a $1,000 check to a local school at each grand opening ribbon cutting.
