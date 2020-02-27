Gordmans’ donating $1,000 to local schools

Gordmans’ donating $1,000 to local schools
Gordmans will be donating $1,000 to local schools during their grand opening celebrations throughout Virginia. (Source: Gordmans)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 27, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 11:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gordmans will be donating $1,000 to local schools during their grand opening celebrations throughout Virginia.

The Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations of Gordmans’ newest stores will take place on March 17 at 9 a.m.

Grand openings will be in the following Virginia towns:

  • Amherst
  • Appomattox
  • Ashland
  • Bedford
  • Blackstone
  • Colonial Heights
  • Emporia
  • Hampton
  • Hayes
  • Hopewell
  • Kilmarnock
  • Louisa
  • Norfolk
  • Onley
  • Smithfield
  • South Hill
  • Tappahannock

Gordmans will donate a $1,000 check to a local school at each grand opening ribbon cutting.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.