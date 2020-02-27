‘Get out of the killer’s kill zone’ when there’s a threat of a gunman, safety expert says

"At the end of the day, if you’re confronted by the shooter face-to-face, you have one choice. It’s fight or die…I am not just a passive victim. I am not just a sheep. It’s amazing what you can summons up in your ability to fight. Think about all that you have to live for. Think about everything that you can do and what’s left in your life and you’re not ready for it to go,” Jones advised.