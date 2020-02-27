Forecast: Dry and Chilly weather settles in for the end of February

Warming back up as March begins next week

By Andrew Freiden | February 27, 2020 at 4:09 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 4:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly weather to end the month with a decent breeze on Thursday

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, high around 50

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 50. Slight chance of a rain shower or snow flurry afternoon or evening.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: WARM with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

