Forecast: Dry and Chilly weather settles in for the end of February

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly weather to end the month with a decent breeze on Thursday
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, high around 50
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 50. Slight chance of a rain shower or snow flurry afternoon or evening.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: WARM with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
