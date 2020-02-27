Flying Squirrels release 2020 promotional calendar

Individual-game tickets for all 2020 home games will go on sale in person at Nutzy’s Block Party on Sat., March 7 at The Diamond. The first 150 fans to purchase tickets in person at the event will receive an exclusive Nutzy’s Block Party T-shirt. Online ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. The Flying Squirrels’ home opener will be Thursday, April 16 against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, with a Dueling Fireworks show and an appearance by Dwier Brown of the hit film, “Field of Dreams.”