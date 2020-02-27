Flying Squirrels release 2020 promotional calendar

By Marc Davis | February 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 4:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 season on Thursday, featuring 24 fireworks shows, celebrity appearances, bobblehead giveaways, T-shirt giveaways and much more.

The full promotional schedule can be found here. Individual tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale in person at Nutzy’s Block Party on Sat., March 7 at The Diamond at 10:00am.

Fans will be treated to 24 fireworks shows during the upcoming season, including special Dueling Fireworks on Opening Night (April 16) and Independence Day (July 4). There are also three special Sunday-night In-Your-Face Fireworks shows on the schedule, including Father’s Day (June 20) presented by Applegate, July 5 as part of Independence Weekend and on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 6).

2020 PROMOTIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Inclusion Dates

  • Thursday, May 14: Peanut-free game & postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks
  • Sunday, May 31: Disability Inclusion Day
  • Thursday, June 25: Pride Night & postgame In-Your-Face Fireworks

Appearances

Shirt Giveaways

Bobblehead Giveaways

  • Tuesday, June 9: Johnny Cashew bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Pepsi
  • Friday, July 10: Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by PFG
  • Tuesday, July 21: The Almond Brothers double bobbleracers giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 18: Peanut bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older)
  • Tuesday, Sept. 1: John Walnut bobbleracer giveaway (First 1,000 fans 15 & older) presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch

Copa de la Diversión Giveaways

Hats/Other Adult Giveaways

Youth Giveaways

Individual-game tickets for all 2020 home games will go on sale in person at Nutzy’s Block Party on Sat., March 7 at The Diamond. The first 150 fans to purchase tickets in person at the event will receive an exclusive Nutzy’s Block Party T-shirt. Online ticket sales will begin at 11 a.m. The Flying Squirrels’ home opener will be Thursday, April 16 against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, with a Dueling Fireworks show and an appearance by Dwier Brown of the hit film, “Field of Dreams.”

