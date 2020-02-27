ComScore: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.
The online research firm posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $339 million, or $5.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $388.6 million.
ComScore expects full-year revenue in the range of $390 million to $410 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3. A year ago, they were trading at $22.39.
