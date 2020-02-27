2 arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Gilpin Court.
Police responded to the 200 block of West Charity Street around 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 17 after hearing several gunshots.
At the scene, they found Katrez T. Bryant lying on the second-floor landing of an apartment building.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Melvin M. Davis, 26, and Kahlil J. Pryor, 24, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with further information in the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
