'You were an angel to us’: Nurse goes above and beyond to help family

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A nurturing nurse at Chippenham Hospital knew exactly what to do when a Chesterfield family needed direction.
Brian Dixon - who wasn’t even assigned to their care - stopped what he was doing and prioritized the family.
The love story of Charles and Frances Craig began in 1954. Through 65 years of commitment, they raised 6 amazing kids, spoiled 15 grandkids and bragged about their 13 great-grandchildren. Simply put, they lived - and they loved - to the very end.
“My father was admitted on Dec. 28 and my mother was admitted on the 30,” Laura Quillian said.
On Dec. 31, Frances took a turn for the worse.
Doctors needed permission for an emergency procedure. At that moment, Laura knew that her father needed to have the final say on what happened to the other half of his heart so she rushed to his room.
Upset and emotional, Quillian made a wrong turn and ran into Dixon, who put everything on hold to help her.
“Got a wheelchair, put him on oxygen and bought a portable monitor with us...I assumed care of him at that point, and brought him upstairs to be with his wife,” Dixon, director of invasive cardiovascular services, said.
That same day, Dec. 31, Frances Craig died. Brian stayed with the family to the end. The gesture is why Quillian nominated him for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.
“You were an angel to us and our family. So we are here because we nominated you with a random act of kindness with Channel 12,” Quillian said to Dixon, giving him $300.
“The reason I got into healthcare is to help people...That’s how I practice, do for one what I would want done for my family,” Dixon said.
Charles Craig left the hospital incomplete.
“I always heard of broken heart syndrome but I really experienced it with my dad,” Quillian said.
Her father died a few weeks later on Jan. 26.
The Craigs had a forever kind of love that transcended the earth.
But while they were here, this family is thankful that Brian Dixon added a few more minutes to their 65-year love story.
