Virginia Democrats poised to pass public bargaining measures

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Newly empowered Democratic lawmakers in Virginia appear poised to pass legislation extending collective bargaining rights to at least some public workers.
That would be a historic change, and it’s being backed by labor unions and opposed by business associations and many of the state’s local governments.
Democrats in the traditionally business-friendly state are split on how many public workers should be included.
A sweeping bill that would repeal the state’s current prohibition on public sector collective bargaining and clear the way for both local and state workers to participate has passed the House but faces opposition in the more conservative Senate.
