VCU suspends study abroad programs to China amid coronavirus fears

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is suspending study abroad programs to China over fears of the coronavirus.
VCU says that there currently no students in China for this spring semester, but future study abroad plans are halted indefinitely.
They're also suspending all non-essential business trips.
VCU says while there are no confirmed cases here at home, they are working with the Department of Health to monitor the spread of the virus.
