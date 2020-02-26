RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wedding planning can be overwhelming-- especially when you don’t know where to start. So, we’re going to try to help you take the stress out of wedding planning.
Prioritizing is key. The venue and date are your top priority.
There are also some great apps and websites out there-- that could help you plan. Wedding Wire reports to be one-stop shops to finding venue and vendor data.
Wedding Happy is an app that acts as a sort of personal assistant.
There's the popular Zola.com site.
And if you love excel spreadsheets-- why not just make a google drive document that can be shared among the wedding party.
Be realistic about what you’ll need. If you can’t afford a wedding planner-- how about just a day-of-coordinator to take the stress off you on your actual big day.
