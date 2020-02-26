Spok: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.
The communications services provider posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $10.8 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $160.3 million.
Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $149 million to $165 million.
Spok shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.43, a decrease of 27% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOK