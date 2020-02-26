Richmond mayor candidate Kim Gray talks politics, campaign and priorities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The race to become Richmond’s next mayor is underway. One person who wants that job is councilwoman Kim Gray.
“Things have gotten to a boiling point in our city that people are looking for solid and servant leadership,” said Gray
Currently, Gray is a city councilor representing the second district, which covers parts of north and central Richmond. Prior to that, she was on Richmond’s school board.
“Dialogue is important that we don’t always see things from the same angle. There are many perspectives and it’s important to come together and bring people together in the room and have dialogue,” said Gray.
The candidate says transparency issues with the Navy Hill project played a role in her decision saying the entire ordeal is a metaphor for current city leadership.
“It’s a little out of touch,” said Gray.
If elected, Gray’s main priorities include improvements to sidewalks and city roads and making it easier for the average person to understand how City Hall operates.
“It’s the little things that matter and I think that we have to focus on basic city services,” said Gray.
Although he has not officially announced, it’s no secret current Mayor Levar Stoney will run for his spot again. He’s got about $28,000 set aside for the election, according to campaign finance records.
Meanwhile, Gray is expected to officially kick off her campaign on March 1. She’s asking people to come out to Bar Solita on Broad Street at 3 p.m.
