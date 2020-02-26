Police: Suspect sought in identity theft

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought for identity theft.
Police say on Feb. 19, a woman went to social services to apply for assistance for her family.
While there, she was told that her son was already listed as working.
The woman contacted the police.
According to police, a suspect had fraudulently used the victim’s information to gain employment.
Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
