Police: Chesterfield man arrested for stealing hundreds of tools

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a man was arrested after they say he stole “hundreds” of tools and then sold them.
Police said it was reported to them on Feb. 21 that a man was selling stolen tools from a home in the 6700 block of Mason Valley Drive.
On Feb. 25, detectives executed a search warrant and recovered hundreds of stolen tools.
Amilcar D. Palucho, 43, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods and larceny with intent to sell.
Police are still in the process of sorting and documenting the recovered tools.
The investigation is ongoing.
