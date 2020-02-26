3 people, 1 firefighter taken to hospital following apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire officials said three family members and a firefighter were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire.
Officials said the fire happened in an apartment above a garage in the 3000 block of Archdale Road just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
A family of four were inside the apartment at the time and three members were taken to the hospital for observation.
An official at the scene originally said a firefighter took in some smoke when entering the apartment, but didn’t think he would be taken to the hospital. Richmond Fire officials later said the firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Fire crews were told the fire started on the stove, but they are investigating the official cause.
