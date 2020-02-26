News to Know for Feb. 26: Mistrial in 5-year-old shot; Henrico short-term rentals; Juul lawsuit; Henrico vape workshop; Be cautious due to fog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Dense morning fog, then a chance for gusty rain showers this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and a mainly dry day with dense fog in the morning with spots of very low visibility.
Rain chance picks up toward evening when gusty winds with showers are possible. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday, a judge declared a mistrial in the malicious wounding case where prosecutors say 20-year-old Derrick Walton injured Kemiyah Edwards after he opened fire in Henrico last year.
A potential juror admitted to hearing about the case and prosecutors says he shared what he knew with other jurors - the information he had seen on social media.
Because that information was shared, the judge declared a mistrial.
Short-term rentals, like Airbnb, will be coming to Henrico County.
Henrico County Government announced via Twitter that the Board of Supervisors amended a zoning ordinance to allow short term rentals in some residential districts as an accessory use to a dwelling or conditional use.
Investigators from 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday.
Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said they will be leading the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul, which also is facing numerous lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products.
Juul released a statement saying it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns by government officials and others.
Henrico’s school district will be hosting a vaping prevention workshop.
Parents can also attend the workshop to get facts about vaping from experts as well as learning to educate their kids about the health risks in vaping.
The workshop will be held at the Varina Area Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Miss America, Camille Schrier, will be the guest speaker at Tussing Elementary School.
Schrier will be reading to kids in grades Kindergarten through second grade.
She will also be conducting a science experiment.
