News to Know for Feb. 26: Mistrial in 5-year-old shot; Henrico AirBnB; Juul lawsuit; Henrico vape workshop; Be cautious due to fog

Dense fog in the morning, then a line of gusty showers in the evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 26, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 6:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Foggy Conditions

Dense morning fog, then a chance for gusty rain showers this evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and a mainly dry day with dense fog in the morning with spots of very low visibility.

Rain chance picks up toward evening when gusty winds with showers are possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Mistrial in 5-year-old shot

Tuesday, a judge declared a mistrial in the malicious wounding case where prosecutors say 20-year-old Derrick Walton injured Kemiyah Edwards after he opened fire in Henrico last year.

Derrick Walton Jr. is accused of shooting five-year-old Kemiyah Edwards in the head.
Derrick Walton Jr. is accused of shooting five-year-old Kemiyah Edwards in the head.

A potential juror admitted to hearing about the case and prosecutors says he shared what he knew with other jurors - the information he had seen on social media.

Because that information was shared, the judge declared a mistrial.

Henrico Air BnB

Air BnBs’ will be coming to Henrico County.

Air BnBs’ will be coming to Henrico County.
Air BnBs' will be coming to Henrico County.

Henrico County Government announced via Twitter that the Board of Supervisors amended a zoning ordinance to allow short term rentals in some residential districts as an accessory use to a dwelling or conditional use.

Juul Investigation

Investigators from 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday.

Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said they will be leading the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul, which also is facing numerous lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products.

Juul released a statement saying it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns by government officials and others.

Vape Workshop

Henrico’s school district will be hosting a vaping prevention workshop.

Parents can also attend the workshop to get facts about vaping from experts as well as learning to educate their kids about the health risks in vaping.

A STATEWIDE EFFORT IS UNDERWAY TO EDUCATE SCHOOL STAFF, PARENTS AND TEACHERS ABOUT THE DANGERS OF VAPING.
A STATEWIDE EFFORT IS UNDERWAY TO EDUCATE SCHOOL STAFF, PARENTS AND TEACHERS ABOUT THE DANGERS OF VAPING.

The workshop will be held at the Varina Area Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Camille Schrier

Miss America, Camille Schrier, will be the guest speaker at Tussing Elementary School.

Schrier will be reading to kids in grades Kindergarten through second grade.

Camille Schrier, 24, Miss Virginia, has been crowned Miss America 2020.
Camille Schrier, 24, Miss Virginia, has been crowned Miss America 2020.

She will also be conducting a science experiment.

Final Thought

Learn from the mistakes of others. You can’t live long enough to make them all yourself. - Eleanor Roosevelt

