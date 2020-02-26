Motorcyclist seriously injured after police chase in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured after he led troopers on a chase in Petersburg.
Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a trooper was traveling south on Interstate 95 at mile marker 50 when he saw a motorcyclist speeding and driving erratically in and out of lanes.
Officials said he tried to initiate a traffic stop but the motorcyclist, later identified as Nicholas K. Labriola, 23, of Colonial Heights, refused to stop and a chase started.
“The pursuit continued from southbound I-95 just north of Wagner Road with Labriola striking a BMW sedan causing minor damage. Labriola continued southbound I-95 to Route 460 with Labriola driving erratically crossing double yellow lines and traveling at excessive speeds,” troopers said in a release.
Police said the chase ended on Route 460 westbound near Stedman Road after Labriola rear-ended a 2002 Acura 2-door sedan traveling in the left lane.
Labriola was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
The Acura driver was uninjured.
Police said he did not have a valid operator’s license and the motorcycle was improperly registered.
Charges are pending and police continue to investigate.
