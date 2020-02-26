Liberty looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty has benefited heavily from its seniors. Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 93 percent of all Flames points over the team's last five games.CLUTCH CALEB: Homesley has connected on 35.1 percent of the 114 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 30 over the last five games. He's also converted 58.9 percent of his free throws this season.