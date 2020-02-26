Lawsuit: Jail guard ignored inmate’s pain before he died

NORFOLK, Va. - A new lawsuit filed against a Virginia jail says a guard ignored an inmate’s cries of pain before he died.
The Virginian-Pilot reports the lawsuit filed by the estate of Victor Rhea Fountain says neither correctional officers nor medical staff at Hampton Road Regional Jail did anything to help the 62-year-old man before his death in 2019.
The lawsuit seeks nearly $17 million in damages and names the jail, its medical provider and several workers as defendants.
Neither officials at the jail or with medical provider Wellpath commented on the lawsuit.
At least 22 inmates have died at the regional jail since 2015.
