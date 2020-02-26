Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA-COLLECTIVE BARGAINING
Virginia Democrats poised to pass public bargaining measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Newly empowered Democratic lawmakers in Virginia appear poised to pass legislation extending collective bargaining rights to at least some public workers. That would be a historic change, and it's being backed by labor unions and opposed by business associations and many of the state's local governments. Democrats in the traditionally business-friendly state are split on how many public workers should be included. A sweeping bill that would repeal the state's current prohibition on public sector collective bargaining and clear the way for both local and state workers to participate has passed the House but faces opposition in the more conservative Senate.
PENTAGON ARREST
Arkansas man charged with trying to blow up car at Pentagon
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been arrested on charges he tried to blow up a car at the Pentagon. Matthew Dmitri Richardson of Fayetteville made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, a day after his arrest. A federal complaint says a Pentagon police officer saw the 19-year-old Richardson standing next to a car and using a cigarette lighter to ignite a piece of fabric that he'd placed in the vehicle's gas tank. The complaint says Richardson said he was going to “blow this vehicle up," as well as himself. Richardson is being held pending a detention hearing Thursday.
AP-US-DISMEMBERMENT-SENTENCING
3 sentenced in dismemberment of slain Virginia teenager
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Three people convicted in the cover up of a Virginia teenager's slaying have been sentenced to prison. Virginia State Police said 19-year-old Megan Metzger was shot in the face at a drug-fueled gathering in Spotsylvania County in 2018. David Newton is serving 40 years for her murder after prosecutors said he accused her of being a police informant. Juan Benavidez III and Keelyn Codynah were convicted of mutilating and burning her body and hiding the parts. Robert Keating was convicted of selling the murder weapon. The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports that Benavidez was sentenced to 13 years, Codynah to 16 years and Keating to 21 years.
INMATE DEATH-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Jail guard ignored inmate's pain before he died
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A new lawsuit filed against a Virginia jail says a guard ignored an inmate's cries of pain before he died. The Virginian-Pilot reports the lawsuit filed by the estate of Victor Rhea Fountain says neither correctional officers nor medical staff at Hampton Road Regional Jail did anything to help the 62-year-old man before his death in 2019. The lawsuit seeks nearly $17 million in damages and names the jail, its medical provider and several workers as defendants. Neither officials at the jail or with medical provider Wellpath commented on the lawsuit. At least 22 inmates have died at the regional jail since 2015.
MISSING GIRL-AMBER ALERT
Mom of missing toddler arrested for filing police report
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert has been arrested for filing a false police report. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night that Megan Boswell, who has said the toddler’s grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia, was charged with one count of filing a false police report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. She is being held on $1,000 bail. The Sullivan County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office said authorities searched the campground but didn't find the girl. The girl was reported missing Feb. 18, but was last seen in December. Authorities said they are trying to determine why her disappearance was not reported sooner.
BC-VA-MOTHER-SON KILLED
Hearing closed for teen charged in death of mother, brother
WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia barred reporters from attending a court hearing for a teen accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother. The Washington Post reported that the first court appearance for 17-year-old Levi Norwood was closed to the public in Fauquier County Circuit Court on Monday. District Judge Melissa Cupp ordered reporters out of the hearing. She cited the need to protect jury selection and the teen's privacy. Norwood faces two counts of murder in the shooting deaths on Valentines Day of his mother Jennifer Norwood and brother Wyatt Norwood. Police say he also wounded his father Josh Norwood.
BC-VA-WOMAN PINNED
Woman injured after being pinned by her car in a drive-thru
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A woman in Virginia has suffered life-threatening injuries after she was pinned by her car door in a bank drive-thru. The Virginian-Pilot reported that the incident occurred Monday afternoon at a PNC Bank branch in Virginia Beach. The woman had opened her car door to try to retrieve something that had fallen after she went through the drive-thru. She reached down, but her vehicle continued to move forward and struck the bank. She became pinned between the door and the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
BC-VA-SLAVE AUCTION BLOCK-VIRGINIA
Judge hits pause button on removal of slave auction block
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has hit the pause button on a city's plans to remove a 175-year-old slave auction block from a city's downtown street corner. The Free Lance-Star reported Monday that Circuit Court Judge Sarah Deneke has agreed to a 15-day stay of her order to remove the block in Fredericksburg. Her order allows a business owner who is challenging the removal to ask the Virginia Supreme Court to take on the case. The owner of a commercial building and the owner of a restaurant have claim they'll lose business from tourist traffic if the auction block is removed.