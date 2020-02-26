Kroger donates $10K to school food pantries in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger donated $10,000 to support school food pantries across the Richmond area.
The money was donated to Communities In Schools of Richmond and even funded one entirely new food pantry at Chimborazo Elementary School.
“After learning about the need for food pantry staples in our local community, we had to help,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “This effort is perfectly aligned with our Zero Hunger Zero Waste mission at Kroger and our goal of eliminating hunger in the communities we serve.”
Here is a full list of the schools the money will support:
Elementary:
- ESH Greene
- Ginter Park
- Chimborazo (new pantry)
Middle School:
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
- John Rolfe (Henrico County)
- Henderson
- Albert Hill
- Elko (Henrico County)
- Binford
- Wilder (Henrico County)
High School:
- Huguenot
- Thomas Jefferson
- Highland Springs (Henrico County)
- George Wythe
- John Marshall
- Armstrong
- Richmond Performance Learning Center
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.