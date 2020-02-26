‘I’m pregnant:’ Mom of missing 15-month-old says she can’t take a polygraph test

Evelyn Boswell, 1, was last seen by family members in late November or early December 2019. (Source: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)
February 25, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 9:51 PM

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell claimed she is unable to take a polygraph test because she is pregnant.

Megan Boswell told WJHL of the pregnancy in a Facebook post.

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said they "do not use polygraph."

On Monday, Megan Boswell said the child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, took Evelyn to Virginia.

Angela Boswell is currently in custody on charges of theft of property. Her bond is set at $5,000 with the condition that she wear an ankle bracelet.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 4. She also faces charges of violation of probation for which her bond was revoked.

According to reports, the owner of the stolen BMW has been identified as Melissa Wood who reported the car stolen on February 20.

