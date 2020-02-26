Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 701st goal and the shootout winner to help the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory. Braden Holtby made 30 saves in regulation and overtime. Ovechkin, Jakub Vrana and Garnet Hathaway scored to stake Washington to a 3-0 lead. The Capitals came away with two points anyway after that lead was erased on goals by Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. Ovechkin finished the shootout to salvage a night celebrating his latest achievement and marking his friend Ilya Kovalchuk’s Capitals debut. Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Stephanie Jones scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 7 Maryland stayed atop the Big Ten by pounding Purdue 88-45 Tuesday night for its 13th consecutive victory. The Terrapins are tied in first place with Northwestern, which kept pace with a victory at Ohio State. The co-leaders have one game left: Maryland is at Minnesota and Northwestern hosts Illinois. Kaila Charles had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who haven't lost since Jan. 9 at Iowa. Ae'Rianna Harris had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue.
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as No. 4 Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason 62-55. The Flyers clinched at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play. Toppin scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers, who own the country’s longest winning streak at 17 games. Jalen Crutcher had 13 points as Dayton finished shooting 50% from the field. AJ Wilson led George Mason with 18 points. Jordan Miller added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston ace Justin Verlander is slated to make his 2020 spring training debut on Thursday, when former teammate Max Schezer is scheduled to be on the mound for Washington. The pair were teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14 and have combined for five Cy Young Awards. Verlander won his second Cy Young last season, going 21-6 with a 2.52 ERA. His 225 wins are the most among active players. Scherzer, a the three-time Cy Young winner, opened spring training with two scoreless innings against Houston last weekend.