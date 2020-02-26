Henrico County Public Schools is having a Teacher Hiring Event

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is hosting a Teacher Hiring Event.
HCPS is accepting applications to attend its 2020 Teacher Hiring Event on March 27.
HCPS is looking for job candidates for the following teaching areas:
- Math
- World Languages
- Science
- English
- Career and Technical Education (CTE)
- Special Education
- School counseling
- Title-1 schools
Due to space limitations, teacher attendance will be by invitation only. To apply for available teaching vacancies, click here.
To apply, go to Henrico County Public Schools website, and look under “Hot Topics”.
The application window closes on March 15.
