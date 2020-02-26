Henderson takes No. 1 ranking among 2021 running backs

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell junior running back TreVeyon Henderson has received 39 college scholarship offers to date. Take a look at the rankings and it’s no surprise why so many top programs are battling for his services.
Henderson has taken the number one spot in ESPN’s running back recruiting rankings for the Class of 2021, which include the best players nationwide. The Blue Devils’ star is also ranked 13th overall among recruits in the class throughout the country.
His numbers speak for themselves. Henderson scored 53 touchdowns during his junior season, gained 3,195 all-purpose yards, while also pulling in three interceptions as a defensive back. He helped lead Hopewell to a 15-0 record and the Class 3 state championship, scoring four touchdowns in the state title game against Lord Botetourt.
Henderson was the 2019 Gatorade State Player of the Year and was also voted Mark Fischer Player of the Year, presented by NBC12. In addition, the junior grabbed All-Metro Player of the Year honors.
