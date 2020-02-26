Four-vehicle crash under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A four-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 at mile marker 78 is under investigation.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2001 Nissan Altima driven by a woman was traveling northbound when she struck another vehicle in the rear, which created a chain reaction of events. Three other vehicles were damaged from the crash.
All parties involved were wearing seatbelts.
The driver and passenger of the Nissan were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Virginia State Police says the driver was charged with reckless driving and speed is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
