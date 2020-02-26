Forecast: Dense fog in the morning, then a line of gusty showers in the evening.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dense morning fog, then a chance for gusty rain showers this evening
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and a mainly dry day with dense fog in the morning with spots of very low visibility. Rain chance picks up toward evening when gusty winds with showers are possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60% - mainly after sunset)
THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: A quick rain or snow shower is possible.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s
TUESDAY: WARM with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.