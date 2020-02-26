Dinwiddie County School Board approved 2019-2020 calendar changes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County School Board approved calendar changes for the current 2019-2020 calendar.
Due to the upcoming primary elections, Dinwiddie County Public Schools will be closed for students on March 3.
Dinwiddie County Public Schools announced on its Facebook page that four of Dinwiddie’s seven schools will be polling locations. This helps to provide safety to students and provides access to voters.
Schools will also close on May 29 for the NHRA Nationals event being held at Virginia Motorsports Park.
Heavy traffic is expected in the area which will impact transportation for all schools.
March 3 and May 29 will be workdays for staff.
