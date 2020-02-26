Coal units to be retired in King George, Chesterfield, as pressure to transition from fossil fuels grows

Dominion has considered closing its two remaining coal units at Chesterfield for some time, including the possibility in several scenarios of its original 2018 Integrated Resource Plan. And under the Virginia Clean Economy Act currently working its way through the General Assembly — legislation supported by Dominion — the utility would be required to retire all of its coal-fired facilities by Dec. 31, 2024. (The co-fired biomass and coal Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Wise County would have until Dec. 31, 2030, to close.)