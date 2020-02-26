Chesterfield school board approves proposed budget with $55 million increase

“It’s difficult to say that a $55 million increase is not a win for our students, because there are a number of items that support students, teachers and schools included in the approved budget,” Superintendent Dr. Marv Daugherty said. “However, we need to do more to support our teachers or I fear they will not be with us for the long term. The School Board has acknowledged and we have heard that, in addition to meeting state requirements, teacher pay is the No 1 issue moving forward.”