Bank of America donating 15,000 pounds of food to Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bank of America will be donating 15,000 pounds of food to Feed More.
Bank of America employees at Villa Park will be celebrating the completion of a month-long citywide Winter Food Drive today at 12 p.m.
The food drive began in 2018 with a donation of 8,000 pounds. Last year’s donation yielded over 13,000 pounds of food.
Market President Victor Branch will be congratulating the Villa Park team and will formally make the donation to Feed More Director of Volunteer Services, Sudeshna Das Menezes.
The event will take place at Villa Park on 8011 Villa Park Drive.
