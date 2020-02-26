All lanes on I-295 North remain closed due to a tractor-trailer fire

By Adrianna Hargrove | February 26, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:11 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes along I-295 North are remaining closed due to a tractor-trailer fire.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., a call came in about a tractor-trailer fire.

According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer may have hit debris that started a spark and smoldering that turned into a fire.

All 42,000 pounds of juice on the load was lost.

No injuries have been reported.

Department of Environmental Quality and HAZMAT was contacted due to diesel fuel leaking.

All lanes are still closed for safety inspection and HAZMAT.

