VCU looks to end streak vs UMass

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UMass' Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 12.7 points. For the Rams, Marcus Santos-Silva has averaged 12.6 points and nine rebounds while De'Riante Jenkins has put up 10.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Mitchell has connected on 28 percent of the 93 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 16 over the last three games. He's also made 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.